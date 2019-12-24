Sympathies to the Beathard family

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to hit NASHVILLE songwriter CASEY BEATHARD and Country artist TUCKER BEATHARD and their family on the loss of CLAYTON BEATHARD, who was one of two men fatally stabbed during a dispute outside NASHVILLE’s DOGWOOD BAR on SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21st. CLAYTON, a 22-year-old college student, was the son of CASEY and the brother of TUCKER. Another brother, C.J. BEATHARD, is a quarterback for the SAN FRANCISCO 49ers.

The stabbing suspect has been identified and charged with two counts of criminal homicide, plus one count of attempted criminal homnicide for the stabbing of a third man. He is being sought by police.

Those wishing to send sympathy messages to the BEATHARD family can address them to LITTLE LOUDER MUSIC at 24 Music Sq. West, NASHVILLE TN 37203. LITTLE LOUDER is the music publisher for both CASEY and TUCKER.

« see more Net News