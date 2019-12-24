Security Challenge

ALL ACCESS has learned that things are moving along as ENTERCOM continues to make a nice recovery from its latest ransomware attack, (NET NEWS 12/23).

That last episode was a painful but now useful learning experience toward getting things back to normal.

This time around it seems ENTERCOM corporate files and the whole email system were predominantly targeted and individual markets are working to resolve their specific issues. Thankfully on-air content was barely affected.

Everyone at ALL ACCESS wishes everyone at ENTERCOM a speedy and successful recovery so that all may have a MERRY CHRISTMAS.

