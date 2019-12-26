On Near Erie

iHEARTMEDIA AC WLTM (95.9 LITE FM)/MINA, NY, a rimshot to the ERIE, PA market (but with an LPFM on the same frequency within ERIE proper), has ended its CHRISTMAS 95.9 stunt and gone to iHEARTRADIO's all-podcast format as THE iHEARTPODCAST CHANNEL, following sister stations in ALLENTOWN-BETHLEHEM-EASTON and ALBUQUERQUE.

“We’re thrilled to welcome THE iHEARTPODCAST CHANNEL to the ERIE community,” said iHEARTMEDIA ERIE SVP of Programming JOE LANG. “Now our local listeners have even more access to a variety of their favorite iHEART podcasts, while helping them discover new podcast content all through the power of radio. “From true crime to history, comedy to food, this station will offer a wide variety of topics every week.”

The weekday lineup is launching with STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW, STUFF TO BLOW YOUR MIND, UNQUALIFIED WITH ANNA FARIS, RIDICULOUS HISTORY, BROKEN HARTS, PART-TIME GENIUS, STUFF YOU MISSED IN HOSTORY CLASS, STUFF YOUR MOM NEVER TOLD YOU, HAPPY FACE, UNOBSCURED, and HELL AND GONE.

« see more Net News