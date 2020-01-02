Paige Rockwell Joins iHeartMedia As VPS

iHEARTMEDIA has named PAIGE ROCKWELL VP of Sales for BINGHAMTON, NY, effective JANUARY 2nd, 2020. In that role, ROCKWELL will be responsible for generating market revenue growth, leading the multi-platform sales team and overseeing the development of advertising partnerships to capitalize on audience engagement that extends into social, digital and experiential spheres. She will report to ROBERT MORGAN, area Pres. for iHEARTMEDIA HARTFORD.

“I am thrilled to have PAIGE lead our sales organization in BINGHAMTON,” said MORGAN. “I know she will bring her passion, tireless energy, creativity and leadership talents to help us further grow our business and expand upon our partnerships.”

Rockwell said, “I am delighted to head to the Southern Tier and join the talented iHEARTMEDIA team. iHEARTMEDIA is the industry leader in the audio, digital media, global multi-media and entertainment platforms. I am thrilled to work with the sales team in BINGHAMTON and to be able to share the market’s story with our advertisers and community.”

ROCKWELL joins the BINGHAMTON market from TOWNSQUARE MEDIA in UTICA, NY, where she was the director of digital strategy/digital sales manager for the past seven years.

