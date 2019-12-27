Anna & Raven

CONNOISSEUR MEDIA AC WALK/PATCHOGUE, NY,will add “The ANNA and RAVEN Show” to mornings, starting JANUARY 2nd.

ANNA and RAVEN have been the top-rated show in BRIDGEPORT, CT on CONNOISSEUR AC WEZN (STAR 99.9) for the past four years, where the show will continue to take place..

Commented co-host ANNA ZAP, “We are very excited to join the LONG ISLAND family,. Thank you to JEFF WARSHAW, KRISTIN OKESSON, JIM CONDRON, KIETH DAKIN and PATRICK SHEA for giving us this massive opportunity.”

The show will debut JANUARY 2nd and will be on both STAR 99.9 and WALK 97.5 every weekday starting at 5:30a (ET).

CONNOISSEUR MEDIA LONG ISLAND OM PATRICK SHEA enthused, “ANNA and RAVEN are a couple of the most relatable and dynamic personalities in the business. We’re thrilled to be able to welcome them into the LONG ISLAND community. “

Added RAVEN, “We are humbled by the faith and investment by CONNOISSEUR MEDIA in 'The ANNA and RAVEN Show' and honored to join such a heritage brand on LONG ISLAND.”

« see more Net News