Wayne FM

ADAMS RADIO rebrands WWFW/FORT WAYNE from AC (SUNNY FM) to the new 103.9 WAYNE FM.

As the change took place on CHRISTMAS day some artists added to the playlist range from ALANIS MORRISSETTE to DEF LEPPARD and JOURNEY.

Brand Manager ROBBIE MACK said the station "will continue to place an emphasis on '80s music, like our previous brand did, but with our mantra of 'We Play Everything,' will also feature a much wider variety of songs with lots of musical surprises along the way."

Mack also said the station will feature three "all music" hours -- at 7a, noon and 5p weekdays.

« back to Net News