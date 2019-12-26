Kanye (photo: Everett Collection, Shutterstock.com)

This year's CHRISTMAS SEASON has been full of naughty and nice for music icon KANYE WEST. First the nice: KANYE drops "JESUS IS BORN" album on CHRISTMAS DAY, (NET NEWS 12/26).

And then the not so nice as word comes from TMZ that the legal settlement with EMI over a publishing deal cratered and the court battle is now officially back on.

TMZ reports: "The judge in the case has signed off on EMI's request to officially reopen the case. EMI -- which has been battling KANYE in federal court over his publishing deal since earlier this year -- back in SEPTEMBER told the court it and KANYE had struck 'an agreement in principle' to settle the case.

"The court then tossed the suit with prejudice but said the case could be reopened if either party showed good cause. The deadline to reopen the case was DECEMBER 27 ... so just a few days ago, EMI's lawyers wrote a letter to the judge saying 'unfortunately the parties have been unable to finalize the terms of the settlement agreement.'"

Check out the TMZ story, here.

