No Politics Please

CNBC reports that SPOTIFY will join TWITTER in not running political ads for the upcoming 2020 elections, except those running in podcasts. TWITTER announced in OCTOBER that it would enforce a complete ban. This is all big news as it makes it harder for political campaigns to reach this large section of influential music fans.

A SPOTIFY spokesperson told CNBC: “At this point in time, we do not yet have the necessary level of robustness in our processes, systems and tools to responsibly validate and review this content. We will reassess this decision as we continue to evolve our capabilities.”

FACEBOOK will continue to run them and has come under fire "for refusing to remove or fact-check ads from candidates even when they contain false information. SNAP said it fact-checks political ads.

"GOOGLE is allowing political ads but limiting many of the functions that had been most useful to political advertisers, like the ability to re-target users on their campaign websites. The policy still could allow political advertisers to buy inventory available through GOOGLE’s ad exchange using third-party platforms."

