CARLEY MCCORD, former radio host at CBS RADIO Hot AC WQAL (Q104.1)/CLEVELAND and GUARANTY MEDIA Country WTGE (100.7 FM THE TIGER) and Sports WNXX (104.5 ESPN)/BATON ROUGE, was among the five people killed in the crash of a private plane in LAFAYETTE, LA on SATURDAY (12/28).

MCCORD, 30, who more recently served as a freelance sports reporter for NBC affiliate WDSU-TV/NEW ORLEANS and COX SPORTS TELEVISION and an in-game host for the NEW ORLEANS SAINTS and NEW ORLEANS PELICANS, and previously worked as a reporter for the CLEVELAND BROWNS, was en route to the PEACH BOWL in ATLANTA, where her father-in-law, STEVE ENSMINGER, was serving as offensive coordinator for LSU.

