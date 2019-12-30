Kelly Meyers Ready For Next Gig

ENTERCOM Hot AC WLNK (107.9 THE LINK)/CHARLOTTE and KELLY MEYERS have parted ways.

KELLY tells ALL ACCESS, "The end of year axe fell on me today. After nearly five years at THE LINK in CHARLOTTE doing middays my position was eliminated. I am eager to find my new radio home in 2020. I am all about social media, love writing web content, and also have a background in graphic design."

KELLY can be reached by email at [email protected].

« see more Net News