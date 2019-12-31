John Graefe

ALL ACCESS has learned that ENTERCOM CIO JOHN GRAEFE will be leaving that post, as soon as a transition to a successor is completed. He was ENTERCOM's first executive named to that post nearly six years ago (NET NEWS 3/17/14). Prior to that he was VP/IT, and had been with ENTERCOM since 2002.

As Chief Information Officer (CIO), GRAEFE was responsible for delivering a broad range of IT Initiatives to support the company. And his announced departure comes on the heels of the most recent ransomeware attack which began last SUNDAY (12/22) and is now nearly 100% contained, (NET NEWS 12/30).

