New Lineup

With the departure of several hosts at the end of the year, CBS SPORTS RADIO has revamped its lineup as of THURSDAY (1/2), reports BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA.

Middayer DAMON AMENDOLARA is moving his "THE DA SHOW" to 6-10a (ET) to fill the gap left by the departure of PETE "TAZ" SENERCHIA and the pending move of MIKE "MOOSE" MALUSIS to middays at ENTERCOM Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK. WESTWOOD ONE's recently-launched PAT MCAFEE show will be added to the network for 10a-noon, and with BILL REITER ending his evening "REITER THAN YOU" show, ZACH GELB, most recently at SIRIUSXM, is joining the lineup for 6-10p weeknights. The rest of the schedule, including JIM ROME noon-3p, TIKI BARBER and BRANDON TIERNEY 3-6p, SCOTT FERRALL 10p-2a, and AMY LAWRENCE overnights 2-6a, remains intact.

