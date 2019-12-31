New Lineup

ENTERCOM Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK has made its 2020 lineup changes official, moving middayers JOE BENINGNO and EVAN ROBERTS to afternoons 2-6p (ET) to replace MIKE FRANCESA, who will host an abbreviated version of "MIKE'S ON" 6-6:30p (ET) weekdays. MIKE "MOOSE" MALUSIS, formerly morning co-host on CBS SPORTS RADIO, is rejoining his former CBS weekend partner MAGGIE GRAY for a new midday show 10a-2p. JOHN JASTREMSKI, who was rumored to have a possible role in middays, will be permanent overnight host instead. The changes take effect MONDAY (1/6).

“This is quite an impressive lineup of talent on WFAN as we remain the one and only place to talk NEW YORK sports all day, every day,” said ENTERCOM NEW YORK SVP MARK CHERNOFFk. “Combined with our play-by-play of NEW YORK YANKEES baseball, NEW YORK GIANTS football, BROOKLYN NETS basketball and NEW JERSEY DEVILS hockey, as well as our slate of NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE games, we look forward to expanding our position as the flagship station for NEW YORK sports fans.”

