POST MALONE will be one of many stars joining AMERICA’s most watched New Year’s Eve special, “DICK CLARK’s NEW YEAR’s ROCKIN’ EVE with RYAN SEACREST 2020,” with a headlining performance live from NEW YORK CITY’s TIMES SQUARE, just minutes before the ball drops.

POST MALONE will be joined by additional performers BTS, SAM HUNT and ALANIS MORISSETTE, performing for the first time with the cast of the hit BROADWAY musical “Jagged Little Pill."

As part of the broadcast, presenting sponsor YOUTUBE will take a look back at the biggest trends on YouTube from the past decade plus make a surprise announcement.

Additional “DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE with RYAN SEACREST 2020” Performers:

LOS ANGELES: Host CIARA, as well as PAULA ABDUL, KELSEA BALLERINI, BLANCO BROWN, DAN + SHAY, GREEN DAY, DUA LIPA, AVA MAX, MEGAN THEE STALLION, ANTHONY RAMOS, SALT-N-PEPA and SHAED.

NEW ORLEANS: Host BILLY PORTER, as well as SHERYL CROW and USHER

MIAMI: JONAS BROTHERS

“DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE with RYAN SEACREST 2020” will broadcast LIVE on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 31st beginning at 8p EST on the ABC Television Network.

« see more Net News