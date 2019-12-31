Carrie Underwood (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

After a 12-year run, CAPITOL NASHVILLE star CARRIE UNDERWOOD won’t be back to host the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION’s “54th Annual CMA Awards” in 2020. The singer announced the news on social media yesterday (12/30), writing on INSTAGRAM, “I’m so incredibly grateful to everyone involved with the CMA Awards all these years. It’s hard to imagine topping what we have accomplished together, so I’ve decided that it’s time to pass the hosting torch (at least for now!) to others that will cherish it and honor it as much as I do. I’ve got so many exciting things coming in the new year and beyond, and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for all of us.”

UNDERWOOD co-hosted the show with ARISTA NASHVILLE’s BRAD PAISLEY for the first 11 years, and shared the stage with icons DOLLY PARTON and REBA MCENTIRE in 2019. In her post, UNDERWOOD said, “I will always treasure every show, from the 11 that I was lucky to do with my partner in crime and friend for life, BRAD PAISLEY, to sharing the stage with two of my all-time heroes.”

In its own INSTAGRAM post, the CMA responded, “We love you, CARRIE! You’ll always be family to us. Thanks for 12 amazing years hosting the #CMAawards. We look forward to working with you in 2020 and beyond to help spread Country music to fans around the world!”

