YOUTUBE Originals is partnering with JUSTIN BIEBER on his first-ever docuseries, “JUSTIN BIEBER: SEASONS,” to premiere on MONDAY, JANUARY 27th at 12P ET/9A PT. The series will bring BIEBER back to YOUTUBE, where it all started, to give fans a full circle look at his life.

BIEBER proclaimed, “When I was getting started, YOUTUBE provided me a platform and a community where I could share music, experiences and moments with my fans. It feels great to partner with YOUTUBE for this original documentary series. I want my fans to be part of this journey.”

Global Head of Original Content for YOUTUBE, SUSANNE DANIELS said, “JUSTIN BIEBER’s courage as an artist is truly admirable and we are grateful he continues to share his inspiring story on YOUTUBE,”, “As we aim to spotlight authentic struggles and real-life triumphs in our YOUTUBE Originals, we are thrilled to add this special project to our 2020 slate.”

Fans who tuned in to “DICK CLARK’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with RYAN SEACREST 2020” got a preview of the series right after the ball dropped.

“JUSTIN BIEBER: SEASONS” is a 10-episode original documentary series chronicling the making of BIEBER’s first album in four years. The show is a look at BIEBER's process of creating new music and the motivation for this new album told through the lens of his closest confidants, friends, collaborators and BIEBER himself.

The series will also feature a behind-the-scenes look at BIEBER's private life, including never-before-seen footage of his wedding to HAILEY BIEBER and his day-to-day alongside those in his inner circle. With brand new music scoring the episodes, JUSTIN reflects on the highs and lows of growing up in the public eye.

Watch the official trailer, here.

