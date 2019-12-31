Mark Pennington

SHOCKER! ALL ACCESS has confirmed some big changes at BEASLEY/DETROIT with the exit of Rocker WRIF PD MARK PENNINGTON who has been there since 2001 where he came aboard as APD/MD, taking the PD post in 2008.

Also out at WRIF is midday personality ANNE CARLINI who was there 30+ years. At Classic Rock sister WCSX middayer JULINE JORDAN, who has been there for two years of an 18-year market run and Classic Hip Hop WMGC (101.5 THE BOUNCE) night jock mixer DJ DINERO are both out -- all due to budget cuts.

WCSX PD JERRY "JT" TARRANTS will also handle PD duties for WRIF.

And we have no info on who replaces CARLINI, JORDAN or DINERO as of yet.

Reach PENNINGTON at (248) 807-0051 or email [email protected]

