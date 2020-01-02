Back With CBS

CBS NEWS RADIO is back on HUBBARD News WTOP/WASHINGTON after a two-year absence under a new deal that started WEDNESDAY (1/1). The station was a CBS affiliate for over eight decades, including as a CBS O&O (as WJSV-A) in the 1930s and 1940s, before switching to ABC NEWS RADIO in 2018.

“We’re delighted to again partner with WTOP-FM,” said CBS NEWS RADIO VP/GM CRAIG SWAGLER. “More than ever, news that impacts the world originates in WASHINGTON, D.C. As AMERICA gears up for Campaign 2020, CBS NEWS is proud to once again offer its original reporting to WTOP listeners in the nation’s capital.”



“WTOP’s mission is to deliver news that matters to the people in our community, 24/7/365. It’s a mission we take very seriously. Our partnership with CBS NEWS and the talented journalists who work there helps us accomplish this goal,” said WTOP Director of News and Programming JULIA ZIEGLER. “We are thrilled to be working once again with the CBS team.”

« see more Net News