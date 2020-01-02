Flip

NITTANY MEDIA/WVNW, INC. Classic Hits WKVA-A-W262DO (BIG 100.3)/LEWISTOWN, PA has flipped to Soft AC as "GOLD HITS WKVA." The station made the shift at midnight on NEW YEAR'S EVE, adding the syndicated DELILAH for 7P-MID (ET); morning host MACKEY S. continues on the early shift.

GM TONY PEIFFER said, "I believe that our audience will be pleasantly surprised over our new sound, and that we will maximize impact for our current and future advertising clients. The new GOLD HITS WKVA has been tailor made to appeal to the lucrative female demo in our market that either had to endure burned out oldies, teeny bopper pop, multiple country formats, or hard rock on other station's serving the area. They now have a radio option that they can leave on from the start the workday to bedtime!"

