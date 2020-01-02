-
Tencent Consortium To Buy Up To 20% Of Universal Music
January 2, 2020
CNBC is reporting that a TENCENT consortium is taking a 10% stake in VIVENDI’S UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP. The story of TENCENT negotiating the deal was first reported on ALL ACCESS (NET NEWS 8/6/19).
According to the report VIVENDI said it had finalized the sale of an initial 10% of the world’s largest music label to the TENCENT consortium, which also had the option to buy up to 10% more by JANUARY 2021 on the same price basis.
