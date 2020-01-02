Constitution

COMMUNITY COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk WMFE/ORLANDO is celebrating the UNITED STATES Constitution by reading the full text twice TODAY (12/2). After the half-hour readings, one Amendment per day will be read for the rest of the month, with content supplied by SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk KPCC/PASADENA-LOS ANGELES and the PURPLE PROJECT FOR DEMOCRACY.

Interim Pres./GM-Dir. Of Content and Audience STEVE YASKO explained that the station is doing so "because we are in a time of extraordinary Constitutional conflict; so many people out there call any disagreeable action unconstitutional or cite the Founding Fathers' intentions from, most likely, a self-centered position. So we thought Public Radio’s mission is simply to air the texts and keep comments nonpartisan but personal."

Find out more and hear the segments by clicking here.

