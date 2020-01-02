-
WPWX/Chicago Debuts Reach Media’s The Morning Hustle Hosted By HeadKrack
January 2, 2020 at 9:14 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
CRAWFORD BROADCASTING Urban WPWX (POWER 92)/CHICAGO has debuted REACH MEDIA’s syndicated THE MORNING HUSTLE hosted by HEADKRACK -- with co-hosts ANGIE ANGE, “ON-AIR” JORDAN, LORE’L, and BILLY SORRELLS.
The show takes over for RICKEY SMILEY who replaced TOM JOYNER on the Urban AC side of mornings for REACH MEDIA (NET NEWS 6/28/19).
PD JAY ALAN said, “We are dedicated in providing the best entertainment and super serving our advertisers. THE MORNING HUSTLE, a new young Urban Hip-Hop Morning Show is a perfect match for POWER 92 and CHICAGO.”
-