CRAWFORD BROADCASTING Urban WPWX (POWER 92)/CHICAGO has debuted REACH MEDIA’s syndicated THE MORNING HUSTLE hosted by HEADKRACK -- with co-hosts ANGIE ANGE, “ON-AIR” JORDAN, LORE’L, and BILLY SORRELLS.

The show takes over for RICKEY SMILEY who replaced TOM JOYNER on the Urban AC side of mornings for REACH MEDIA (NET NEWS 6/28/19).

PD JAY ALAN said, “We are dedicated in providing the best entertainment and super serving our advertisers. THE MORNING HUSTLE, a new young Urban Hip-Hop Morning Show is a perfect match for POWER 92 and CHICAGO.”

