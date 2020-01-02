Scott

BART SCOTT's debut as 1-3p (ET) weekday co-host with ALAN HAHN on ESPN Sports WEPN-F (ESPN NEW YORK 98.7FM)/NEW YORK will be delayed from the initially-announced start TODAY (1/1) until JANUARY 20th, reports the NEW YORK POST's ANDREW MARCHAND.

SCOTT was set to start on his new station TODAY and MARCHAND reported that his former employer, crosstown ENTERCOM Sports WFAN-A-F, threatened legal action that would delay the start. But WEPN GM TIM MCCARTHY told MARCHAND that the delay was actually determined by the new show's schedule for JANUARY was shaping up as unusual, with HAHN and SCOTT originally scheduled to be on for two days this week and all next week, then off for a week for a final five shows by ESPN RADIO's STEPHEN A. SMITH, then on again, and the delay allows the show to debut with a full five-days-a-week schedule.

