Condolences to the Scooter Brown Band

Condolences to the SCOOTER BROWN BAND and its fans. The Country/Southern Rock group has lost a member, keyboard player CARRIGAN SHIELDS, who passed away unexpectedly on DECEMBER 30th. The following day the band posted on TWITTER, “His last performance was, fittingly at the Mother Church of Country Music, the @theryman on the @opry. Our condolences to all who have loved him.”

A GOFUNDME account has been started to raise $5,000 to help SHIELDS’ mother and sister with funeral/cremation expenses. Donate here.

« see more Net News