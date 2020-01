John Van Camp

ALL ACCESS has learned that ALPHA MEDIA Classic Hits KXGL (100.9 THE EAGLE)/AMARILLO, TX voice tracker /night personality JOHN VAN CAMP will exit effective MONDAY, JANUARY 6th. He's been doing nights on KXGL since 2017.

Reach out to VAN CAMP at (805) 587-6712 or [email protected] for VT opportunities.

