No Sale

No new station sale transactions appeared in the FCC database FRIDAY morning (1/3).

The applications that did make it into the FCC files included a pair of STA requests, one from WENNES COMMUNICATIONS STATIONS, INC. to operate KDEC-A/DECORAH, IA with an emergency wire antenna after the sale of the station's licensed site, and the other from MISSISSIPPI AUTHORITY FOR EDUCATIONAL TELEVISION to operate WMAH-F/BILOXI, MS with temporary emergency facilities due to antenna problems.

DAVIS MEDIA, LLC has closed on the sale of Country WUDE (106.3 THE DUDE)/BOLIVIA, NC to COLONIAL RADIO GROUP, INC. for $230,000.

EMPIRE BROADCASTING CORPORATION has closed on the sale of Classic Rock WPTR-A/SCHENECTADY, NY and the construction permit for W246DS/BALLSTON SPA, NY to AREA INDEPENDENT RADIO, INC. for $75,000.

SUNNY BROADCASTING, LLC has closed on the sale of Southern Gospel WJEH-A (JOY 990)/GALLIPOLIS, OH and Country WNTO (93.1 THE WOLF)/RACINE, OH to THOMAS L. SUSMAN's VANDALIA MEDIA PARTNERS 2, LLC for $250,000.

CONNOISSEUR MEDIA LICENSES, LLC has closed on the donation of Oldies WALK-A-W236DH/PATCHOGUE, NY to CANTICO NUEVO MINISTRY, INC. and the sale of the station's real estate to the donee for $500,000.

BASIC HOLDINGS, LLC has closed on the sale of W295BL/MANCHESTER, NH to SAGA COMMUNICATIONS OF NEW ENGLAND, LLC for $200,000. The primary station is WZID/MANCHESTER, which is feeding the translator with the Classic Country format of WZID-HD3, which also continues to air on W276BJ/CONCORD, NH.

NORTH KOHALA COMMUNITY RESOURCE CENTER has closed on the donation of low power FM KNKR-LP/HAWI, HI to KOHALA RADIO.

And LEBANON BROADCASTING CO. has closed on the sale of News-Talk WLBR-A and AC WQIC/LEBANON, PA to FOREVER MEDIA's FM RADIO LICENSES, LLC for $1.225 million ($225,000 cash, $1 million in a promissory note).

