Montiel (Photo: LinkedIn)

Former CUMULUS News-Talk WLWI-A (NEWS RADIO 1440)/MONTGOMERY, AL host MARK MONTIEL has passed away of natural causes on THURSDAY morning, according to NBC affiliate WSFA-TV.

An attorney who served as a judge and ran for ALABAMA Attorney General in 2006, MONTIEL hosted "CAPITOL BUZZ" on WLWI in 2011-17 after a run at crosstown WJAM/WMRK (NEWS TALK 107.9 FM).

