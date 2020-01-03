Hi jenY!

RUBBER CITY RADIO GROUP Smooth AC WNWV (107.3 THE WAVE)/CLEVELAND dropped the all-CHRISTMAS music to play format roulette, but has now revealed its new format as Modern AC according to its TWITTER account.

The station posted, “Tune in at 10am for the launch of jenY 1073, The Pulse of the North Coast. We’re Cleveland/Akron’s first station targeted exclusively for Generation Y. We’ll kick it off with 10,000 songs in a row with no commercial interruption.”

