Roth Moves On

ALL ACCESS has learned that ENTERCOM Classic Hits WIAD (94.7 THE DRIVE)/WASHINGTON, DC and PD CHRIS ROTH have parted company.

ROTH's stay was a short one as he'd arrived at WIAD just last FALL (NET NEWS 9/30), replacing STEVE DAVIS

ALL ACCESS will let you know who replaces ROTH, soon.

Reach CHRIS at (301) 928-1930, [email protected] or via TWITTER @thechrisroth.

