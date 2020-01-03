-
Chris Roth Departs PD Post At WIAD (94.7 The Drive)/Washington, DC
January 3, 2020 at 9:10 AM (PT)
-
ALL ACCESS has learned that ENTERCOM Classic Hits WIAD (94.7 THE DRIVE)/WASHINGTON, DC and PD CHRIS ROTH have parted company.
ROTH's stay was a short one as he'd arrived at WIAD just last FALL (NET NEWS 9/30), replacing STEVE DAVIS
ALL ACCESS will let you know who replaces ROTH, soon.
Reach CHRIS at (301) 928-1930, [email protected] or via TWITTER @thechrisroth.
-