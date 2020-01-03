Exclusive Broadcast

SIRIUSXM and PANDORA announced TODAY (1/3) that COLDPLAY will be doing a special performance and Q & A at the GARAGE STUDIO in HOLLYWOOD, CA on JANUARY 15th.

The event will be invitation only and will feature an acoustic performance by CHRIS MARTIN and JONNY BUCKLAND from the band joined by special musical guests. They will also participate in a Q&A session with a select group of audience members.

COLDPLAY’s performance will broadcast live on WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15th at 7p PT/10p ET on SIRIUSXM’s THE SPECTRUM, with replays on ALT NATION to be announced. Highlights from the Q&A and performance will be included in an expanded edition of COLDPLAY’s PANDORA STORY, focusing on the band’s latest album.

“This special performance by one of the world’s most popular bands in a truly unique venue will be a special night for those attending and listeners nationwide,” said SCOTT GREENSTEIN, President/CCO of SIRIUSXM. “Since we’ve expanded our presence in LOS ANGELES, we have wanted to make THE GARAGE, our state-of-the-art performance space in HOLLYWOOD, a go-to destination for a range of artists, and an up-close experience for our subscribers. COLDPLAY performing there is the one-of-a-kind moment we’ve envisioned and are eager to bring our listeners.”

See the official rules for complete details to attend the event here.

« see more Net News