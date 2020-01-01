Handy

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Chief Digital Officer TODD HANDY has been named to the Board of Directors of the LOCAL MEDIA ASSOCIATION trade organization. HANDY began a three-year term on WEDNESDAY (1/1).

HANDY joined BEASLEY on NOVEMBER 1st, 2019 after stints as VP/Publisher Development at SAN FRANCISCO-based online video operation TOUT and as VP/Digital Sales and Advertising Strategy & Products for BONNEVILLE affiliate DESERET DIGITAL MEDIA in SALT LAKE CITY. He has served on the Executive Committee of the LOCAL MEDIA CONSORTIUM and the LOCAL MEDIA ASSOCIATION's Chief Digital Club and sits on the DREAM LOCAL DIGITAL Board of Directors.

