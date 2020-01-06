Sullivan (Photo: KABZ)

SIGNAL MEDIA Sports KABZ (103.7 THE BUZZ)/LITTLE ROCK 1-4p (CT) "OUT OF BOUNDS" host ERIC SULLIVAN has been fired by the station after being accused of stealing money from a woman's purse at a restaurant, reports SINCLAIR ABC affiliate KATV (TV)/LITTLE ROCK.

SULLIVAN was accused of taking money from a wallet in a purse left on a table at SAUCED BAR AND OVEN by DESTINY FOLEY, who works at the restaurant, while she went to the bathroom. A video of the incident shows a man FOLEY identified as SULLIVAN going through her purse, unzipping a wallet, taking $409 in cash, and placing the wallet on a table. SULLIVAN had been with THE BUZZ since 2016 co-hosting "OUT OF BOUNDS" with DAVE MEDFORD, and is a longtime TV sports anchor with stops at NBC affiliate KARK-TV and CBS affiliate KTHV-TV/LITTLE ROCK, CBS affiliate KFSM-TV/FORT SMITH, AR, and CBS affiliate KYTX-TV (CBS 19)/TYLER, TX as well as hosting at GLEISER COMMUNICATIONS Sports KRWR (ESPN EAST TEXAS 92.1 FM)/TYLER.

SULLIVAN has apparently deleted his past tweets and largely cleared out his followers list, but KATV reported that he previously tweeted, "I need to address something to you all: I've made a monumental career mistake & I take full responsibility for it. I let many people down as well as the listeners and great people at 1037 the Buzz and I will own that for the rest of my life."

« see more Net News