Battles & Brown

ORCHARD VP/Promotion BRENT BATTLES and Nat'l. Dir./Pop CHRIS BROWN are now free agents, and they are looking to “ELEVATE" your next artist project.

BRENT & CHRIS noted, "We appreciate our time at both RED MUSIC and THE ORCHARD! We want to thank BOB MORELLI for his leadership, TONY BRUNO for always keeping us sane, and DANNY BUCH for taking a chance on both of us knuckleheads and putting up with our shenanigans for the past five years.

"We would also like to thank TIM PITHOUSE and the entire ORCHARD LABEL SERVICE DIVISION, including the former RED Team, who we love and consider our extended family! We look forward to working with DANNY and the entire ORCHARD TEAM on new projects in the very near future and continue the passion of what we do ... BREAKING HITS!!!"

A full announcement of their new boutique Artist Development & Promotion Services company, called "ELEVATE," will be coming in the next few months.

BRENT can be reached at brentdbattles@gmail.com or (786) 575-8171 and CHRIS can be contacted at csbrown11@gmail.com or (941) 323-1298.

