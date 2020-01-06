-
Update: WJFK (106.7 The Fan)/Washington, DC PD Chris Kinard Named Interim PD At WIAD (94.7 The Drive)
Following the sudden departure of ENTERCOM Classic Hits WIAD (94.7 THE DRIVE)/WASHINGTON, DC PD CHRIS ROTH this past FRIDAY (NET NEWS 1/03) comes word that longtime sister Sports WJFK (106.7 THE FAN) PD CHRIS KINARD will take on Interim PD duties for now.
No word yet on who replaces iconic market personalty ALBIE DEE in afternoons, on a permanent basis so far, but ALL ACCESS hears that SPANKY (aka FERNANDO MACCHIAVELLO) will hold down the fort for now.
