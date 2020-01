Bobby Bones

iHEARTMEDIA nationally syndicated personality BOBBY BONES will be featured in a new episode of “Running Wild With BEAR GRYLLS,” set to air on the NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC CHANNEL on TUESDAY, JANUARY 14TH.

BONES and BRITISH adventurer and survival instructor GRYLLS trekked to NORWAY to film BONES’ episode of the reality TV series, now in its fifth season.

