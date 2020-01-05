Limbaugh

President TRUMP blurted it out at a rally on FRIDAY (1/3) and now PREMIERE NETWORKS has confirmed to CNN BUSINESS that RUSH LIMBAUGH has signed a new deal to continue his show with the syndicator.

While PREMIERE did not confirm details other than calling it a "long-term contract," TRUMP, at his rally, said, "RUSH just signed another four-year contract. He just wants four more years, okay." LIMBAUGH visited TRUMP for lunch at TRUMP's WEST PALM BEACH golf course in DECEMBER.

« see more Net News