JT & Leanne

With MONTGOMERY, AL married radio personalities JT & LEANNE THOMPSON officially joining the BLUEWATER BROADCASTING cluster in OCTOBER, their two-hour national weekend show, syndicated by GAB and SMARTTALK RADIO NETWORK, has changed affiliations in their home market as well, moving from CUMULUS News-Talk WLWI-A (NEWS RADIO 1440) to BLUEWATER BROADCASTING News-Talk WACV (NEWS TALK 93.1).

The couple hold down various shifts on the BLUEWATER stations, including Country WBAM (BAMA COUNTRY 98.9) (LEANNE 10a-2p, JT 7-10p), AC WQKS (KISS-FM 96.1) (LEANNE 2-8p), and Classic Country WQKS-HD4-W280EI (103.9 THE POSSUM) (JT 6-10a).



Find out more at jtlradio.com.

