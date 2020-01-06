Media Days Underway

By PERRY MICHAEL SIMON in LAS VEGAS: The CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SHOW -- CES 2020 -- got underway with its opening Media Day SUNDAY (1/5) in LAS VEGAS with the annual trends report issued in advance of a week filled with gadgets, discussions about technology's relationship to content, and a planned keynote appearance by IVANKA TRUMP. The show will have another Media Day with several press conferences and a keynote on MONDAY, and the C Space Conference agenda of content sessions, including the DIGITAL HOLLYWOOD track, will also begin on MONDAY. The exhibit halls and full schedule open on TUESDAY (1/7).

This year's show is launching with no obvious themes, as in past years when the consumer electronics industry was focused on a single product or category above all others, like the ill-fated 3D TV or the concept of "smart cities." 5G remains a focus of the industry as the major cellular carriers build out their networks across AMERICA, as do artificial intelligence and robotics, with robots prominently on display at SUNDAY night's "CES Unveiled" showcase event alongside a "selfie drone," a device that cleans teeth by bombarding them with RF, a "blockchain marketplace for watch faces," and other random business propositions. The show will also include, for the first time on an official basis, sex devices, joining the health and wellness exhibits after last year's controversy over the awarding, denial, and ultimate reinstatement of a CES Innovation Award to a sex-toy company.

Representation of radio and podcasting on panels and in formal presentations this year is more limited than in recent years, when it appeared that audio entertainment was increasingly asserting itself at the show. Streaming video reasserted its dominance over the content agenda this year, with just a handful of panels scheduled to address the growth of podcasting and streaming audio. As for corporate presence, while SAMSUNG continues to be prominent (and showed off its latest almost-bezel-free 8K panel and announced the introduction of AMAZON Alexa and GOOGLE Assistant options for its Smart TVs, a step away from its own competing Bixby voice control system), it is saving its major cellphone announcements for after the convention, at a FEBRUARY 11th event in SAN FRANCISCO; APPLE has been absent for several years, but GOOGLE is once again plastering the city with advertising and will be on hand outside the LAS VEGAS CONVENTION CENTER with another activation.

As it did last year, the opening session, which once featured extensive statistics and projections for the industry's sales worldwide, now focuses more on "trends to watch," mostly highlighting the tech being showcased at the convention. CTA VP/Research STEVE KOENIG and Dir./Research LESLEY ROHRBAUGH offered an overview of the conference, pointing to the 5G rollout (and, specifically, its effect on, of all things, agriculture, with KOENIG touting how self-propelled tractors will give farmers more time to be with their families), AI, smart home technology (voice-controlled faucets and "smart showers"), streaming video, larger TV displays, gaming and esports, robotics, and, once again, flying cars, which KOENIG predicted will arrive in the middle of the new decade.

As for IVANKA TRUMP, the CTA's GARY SHAPIRO defended having the president's daughter speak at the conference, telling the BBC that she has done "great work" and will talk about the technology industry's role in job creation.

The conference runs through FRIDAY; ALL ACCESS will, as it has been for several years, report on aspects of the convention pertinent to the radio, music, and podcasting industries, including the content track and DIGITAL HOLLYWOOD panels and presentation track at the ARIA.

