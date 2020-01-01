Matt Cord

MATT CORD has been named Midday Host at BEASLEY Classic Rock WMGK/PHILADELPHIA. CORD unveiled the news during an on-air cross over conversation with morning personality JOHN DEBELLA this morning (1/6). He replaces DEBBI CALTON, who recently retired on DECEMBER 6th, 2019, after spending 26 years hosting the midday shift on WMGK.

“I’m so thrilled to continue DEBBI CALTON’s incredible legacy with the WMGK workplace audience,” said CORD. “I feel fortunate to have the opportunity to work side-by-side with Philly radio legend JOHN DEBELLA and longtime Afternoon Drive Personality ANDRE GARDNER!”

CORD is a 30-year market veteran, with stops at WBEN, as well as spending an additional 20 years split between working on the air doing evenings and afternoons on WMMR.

“We were so fortunate when MATT became available,” said PD BILL WESTON. “I think the stars aligned so I could replace one radio legend with another. MATT’s personality, combined with his passion for classic rock, love of radio and dedication to our loyal fans, made him the perfect choice to take over middays on the station!”

