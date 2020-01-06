Bibic

BELL MEDIA parent BCE INC. has promoted COO MIRKO BIBIC as President/CEO, replacing GEORGE COPE, who has retired.

"We welcome MIRKO BIBIC as our new chief executive as he leads BELL in delivering all the benefits of the digital communications future to Canadians," said Board Chair GORDON NIXON. "A key leader in every part of BELL's transformation into CANADA's driver of communications innovation, MIRKO has the vision, skills and experience to build on BELL's strengths as the country's leading communications company and deliver value for all our stakeholders."

BIBIC said, "It is an honour to lead the BELL team into our 140th year of service to Canadians since our founding here in MONTRÉAL in 1880, and we thank GEORGE COPE for his leadership in laying such a strong foundation for continued success. We look forward to bringing all the opportunities of the new era of integrated digital communications to our customers, communities, investors and employees."

"BELL's goal is to advance how Canadians connect with each other and the world. Our strategic imperatives frame our longstanding strengths in networks, service innovation and content creation, and position the BELL team for continued growth and innovation leadership in a fast-changing communications marketplace," added BIBIC. "The near-instant connections of fibre and upcoming 5G service, and the opportunities represented by IoT, AI and new content platforms, will create unprecedented opportunities for consumers, businesses and communities. The BELL team's role is to champion customer experience in a new world of communication possibilities."

With BIBIC's appointment comes four additional promotions to the executive leadership team, with BLAIK KIRBY named Group President, Mobility, Residential and Small Business; CLAIRE GILLIES upped to President, BELL MOBILITY; KARINE MOSES named Vice Chair, QUÉBEC and continuing as President of BELL MEDIA QUÉBEC; and JOHN WATSON named Group President, Customer Experience.

In a separate announcement, BELL MEDIA QUÉBEC has named SUZANE LANDRY as VP, French-Language Content Development and Programming. LANDRY is joining BELL from QUÉBECOR, where she oversaw the company's specialty entertainment cable channels.

