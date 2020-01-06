-
Christie Casciano Joins Rick Gary Weekday Mornings On WZUN (Sunny102)/Syracuse, NY
CHRISTIE CASCIANO joins GALAXY COMMUNICATIONS Classic Hits WZUN (SUNNY 102)/SYRACUSE, NY to provide news updates at 7, 7:30 and 8a with host RICK GARY.
“Even though I anchor the late-night news on television, I still have a passion for morning radio, which is where I got my start in this business, thanks to RICK. RICK and I will be committed to delivering you up to date local news and events that touch our community, keeping you informed and hopefully giving you a reason to smile too on your way to work and school. I can’t wait to start! Thank you to GALAXY and NEWSCHANNEL 9 for this wonderful opportunity,” said CASCIANO.
“We are thrilled to have CHRISTIE CASCIANO as part of our GALAXY team,” said CEO/Pres. ED LEVINE. “We believe in providing local content to our listeners and we know that CHRISTIE and RICK will make a great team."
