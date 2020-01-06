Very NW

SINCLAIR Hot AC KPLZ (STAR 101.5)/SEATTLE launched a "NORTHWEST version of the format" toward the end of 2019. The move included new imaging, logo and TV commercials to compliment the music adjustments, many of which were integrated in early NOVEMBER.

“Core artists remain ED SHEERAN, MAROON 5 and PINK, but what surrounds those artists is unique to the NORTHWEST,” said PD KENT PHILLIPS. “The beauty of Hot AC is it can adapt to the market. In some markets, where there may be one Top 40, it can be a very pop current format. In other markets, where there is one AC or none, it can be a very AC brand. In SEATTLE, there are three Top 40s and two AC stations, so we wanted something with strong local appeal to take STAR 101.5 to the next level by keeping current listeners connected and bringing in new fans.”

STAR 101.5 will continue to focus on current big hits by core artists but SEATTLE research indicates there is great appeal in mixing in select gold and recurrent sounds from artists like THE HEAD AND THE HEART, PORTUGAL THE MAN, BRANDI CARLILE, TRAIN, DAVE MATHEWS and even NIRVANA. “Oh, and did I mention all of those artists are from the NORTHWEST, which is damn cool!” said PHILLIPS. “Top 40 stations surround their core artists with more rhythmic and current music, AC stations surround their core artists with a ton of 80s music. STAR 101.5 is charting a NORTHWEST path for growth and uniqueness.”

The station will maintain its long-running air staff with CURT, CORINE and LEONARD in the Morning, JILL TAYLOR Mid-days and KENT, JEN and MARINA in the afternoons.

