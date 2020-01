Matt Fogarty

Voiceover/branding pro MATT FOGARTY adds CURTIS MEDIA GROUP Top 40 WPLW (PULSE FM)/RALEIGH, NC to his growing roster of stations.

FOGARTY is represented by NATE ZEITZ and CESD TALENT AGENCY-NYC/LA. Call (212) 477-1666 or email nzeitz@cesdtalent.com. FOGARTY is exclusively managed by HOSS & HOSS MANAGEMENT GROUP at (646) 300-0037 and hoss@hossmgmt.com.

