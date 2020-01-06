Benson

RADIO AMERICA's "THE CHAD BENSON SHOW" is moving its live feed to 9a-noon (ET) with a refeed 6-9p (ET) weekdays. The new times are effective on JANUARY 20th.

BENSON's show has been airing live 6-9p; the move continues that time slot as a refeed with updates as needed for breaking news.

Find out more from RADIO AMERICA at affiliates@radioamerica.com or (800) 807-4703, Ext. 250.

