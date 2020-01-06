Orphan Andrew

ENTERCOM Top 40 KUDL (106.5 THE END)/SACRAMENTO has promoted ORPHAN ANDREW to APD/MD effective immediately. He will also maintain his current role as midday show host.

“Since joining 106.5 THE END, ORPHAN ANDREW has demonstrated his passion for the station and our listeners, and his promotion to APD/MD is a direct result of that,” said STACEY KAUFFMAN, SVP/Market Manager, ENTERCOM SACRAMENTO. “His long-standing relationship with his audience and broad understanding of pop culture makes him the ideal candidate. I’m excited to continue to see his positive energy and spirit in the hallways and hear what he can add to one of AMERICA’s most successful top 40 brands.”

“I’d like to extend a big thanks to RAYNE [PD 106.5 The End], VINCE RICHARDS [OM, ENTERCOM SACRAMENTO] and STACEY KAUFFMAN for this fantastic opportunity to grow my career with ENTERCOM,” said ORPHAN ANDREW. “I’ll be celebrating 10 years at THE END in MARCH and can’t think of a better gift. I’m proud to be the APD/MD of this iconic brand.”

ORPHAN ANDREW is only the second MD in 106.5 THE END’s 21-year history. He joined ENTERCOM in 2010 and has hosted the midday show on the station since 2012. He also serves as an on-air personality for sister stations in ROCHESTER, NY and in AUSTIN, TX, as well as the in-game host for the SACRAMENTO RIVER CATS, the SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS’ Minor League Baseball Triple-A affiliate.

« see more Net News