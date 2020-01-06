Melinda & Mason

CUMULUS MEDIA Country KRMD/SHREVEPORT, LA unveiled its new “MELINDA and MASON” morning show today (1/6), featuring longtime market veteran and current morning host MELINDA COYER, paired with MASON STANFIELD, who moves to KRMD from ADAMS RADIO GROUP/LAS CRUCES, NM, where he was MD/afternoon personality for Country KGRT and morning host for Classic Rock KSNM. Former KRMD morning co-host market veteran MIKE MARTINDALE moves to afternoons.

OM/PD JAY MICHAELS said, “From the first moment I spoke to MASON, his passion, energy and talent wowed me! And the instant chemistry he had with MELINDA sealed the deal. MELINDA and MASON are ready to give SHREVEPORT the local listener-focused and interactive show that [it] has been missing. Our new lineup has two market veterans anchoring our prime dayparts with live and local content and energy. MIKE MARTINDALE’s love for this community and the music will shine in afternoon drive!”

CUMULUS/SHREVEPORT VP/Market Mgr. AARON CRISWELL added, "I am thrilled to have MASON join the team here in SHREVEPORT. MASON is a dynamic, multi-departmental talent [who] will bring fresh morning show energy to the market. MASON’s work ethic and attitude will re-energize the KRMD brand.”

Said STANFIELD, “I am so excited to be a part of CUMULUS RADIO and KRMD! KRMD is such a legendary Country station, and SHREVEPORT is such a vibrant, beautiful city! I can’t wait to see what we can all do together!”

