Koster (L), Headley (C) and Mignone (R)

BIG LOUD RECORDS has promoted BRITTANI KOSTER from Coord./Promotion to the newly-created position of Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion, and added two new members to the team. SARAH HEADLEY joins as Coord./Promotion and GIULIANA MIGNONE as Coord./Data & Research. KOSTER and HEADLEY's new roles are effective immediately, while MIGNONE will begin on TUESDAY, JANUARY 21st.

KOSTER joined BIG LOUD in January 2019 as Coord./Promotion after serving as Coord./Label & Promotion for REBEL ENGINE ENTERTAINMENT. KOSTER will continue to report directly to VP/Promotion STACY BLYTHE as the label expands from four regionals to five.

“BRITTANI has brought an optimism and light to our team from the day she joined us,” said BLYTHE. “Her personality is infectious, and I look forward to having her on the front lines with our music.” KOSTER added, “Since joining the team last year, it has been an amazing experience and I'm excited and eager for this new role.”

HEADLEY, a graduate of UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA - CHAPEL HILL, joins BIG LOUD with three years of agency background in social media and public relations.

“From the moment I met the BIG LOUD team, I knew I wanted to be a part of it. I have so much to learn, and I can't wait to start my music career alongside this passionate and supportive team,” said HEADLEY. BLYTHE added, “She possesses a level of professionalism and organization that is unmatched, and she will be the perfect glue to the promotion team.”

MIGNONE, a senior at BELMONT UNIVERSITY in NASHVILLE, most recently worked as an intern at BIG MACHINE RECORDS. MIGNONE is set to graduate in MAY.

“I am humbled by the team’s confidence in me,” MIGNONE said. “It is an unparalleled opportunity to learn and grow from such a passionate and forward-thinking group of professionals.” BLYTHE added, “You don’t come across individuals with GIULIANA’s work ethic often. As a company that strives to be more data-forward every day, GIULIANA is an invaluable addition to our team.”

