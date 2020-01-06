Noblit

GARTH BROOKS' PEARL RECORDS has promoted GLENN NOBLIT to Dir./National Promotion, effective immediately. NOBLIT has worked since 2016 as Dir./Regional Promotion for the label and has more than 20 years of publicity and radio promotion experience working for WARNER BROTHERS, LOST HIGHWAY RECORDS, ARISTOMEDIA, and REVIVER RECORDS.

“GLENN was the very first call I received as soon as we made the announcement to build out PEARL’s promotion team in the Summer of 2016,” shared PEARL RECORDS VP/Radio Promotion & Marketing, Artist Strategy MANDY MCCORMACK. "I could tell from that initial conversation that he brought the energy and 'GARTH passion' I was looking for to be part of the PEARL family. From that moment on, [from] his work ethic, to his passion, to his attention to detail and to his overall good-hearted approach, he has proven to be one of the very best in the business and we are extremely fortunate to have GLENN as a leader on our team.”

"I couldn't be more grateful to GARTH, TRISHA [YEARWOOD], MANDY, LESLY [SIMON] and ANDY [ELLIOTT] for their confidence in me on this awesome promotion,” said NOBLIT. "This is my dream job and I can't wait to see all of our Country radio family at a dive bar or stadium near YOU in 2020!"

