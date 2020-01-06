WhyHunger

ENTERCOM NEW YORK stations partnered with WHYHUNGER, a leader in the movement to end hunger and advance the human right to nutritious food in the U.S. and around the world, to raise a record-breaking $285,108 as a part of the 34th annual HUNGERTHON campaign. Contributions during the one-day event helped campaign totals reach over $1 million for the fourth consecutive year.

Commented ENTERCOM NEW YORK Regional President/Market Manager SUSAN LARKIN, “Every year, WHYHUNGER is consistently at the forefront in spearheading efforts to end hunger. I’m proud we were able to support their mission, both on our NEW YORK stations and nationally through the reach of RADIO.COM, for record-setting donations.”

WHYHUNGER Executive Director NOREEN SPRINGSTEAD added, “Access to affordable, nutritious food is a basic human right, not a privilege. It is a gross injustice that more than 37 million AMERICANS are facing food insecurity when there is an overabundance of food in this country. HUNGERTHON is more important than ever to help provide funds and education surrounding the hunger epidemic our nation is facing and its root causes. I’d like to thank all of this year’s participants and partners for their contributions and ongoing support. The sheer number of individuals that contributed to this campaign, joining our radio partners to fuel solutions, gives me hope that together, we can end hunger for good.”

As part of the partnership, ENTERCOM participated in a live “HUNGERTHON Day” on NOVEMBER 26th. The all-day broadcast event, which aired on the company’s NEW YORK stations as well as their digital platforms on RADIO.COM, resulted in critical funds for community-driven efforts to solve hunger and build social justice for all. Programming featured interviews with ARTIST AGAINST HUNGER Poverty Ambassador TOM CHAPIN and NEW JERSEY Governor PHIL MURPHY, as well as auctions.

« see more Net News