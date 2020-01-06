Tyler Polzin

TYLER POLZIN has been appointed to a new role as Vice President at A&R WORLDWIDE. POLZIN will continue to play a key role in supporting A&R WORLDWIDE’s efforts globally across artist development, creative and business and consulting strategies, as well as various other aspects of the company's day–to–day remits across the music, media and technology arenas.

POLZIN joined A&R WORLDWIDE as an intern in APRIL 2011 and was hired full–time that same year. Over the past nine years, he has gone from being an assistant to the company’s President and Founder, SAT BISLA, to a broader role as its Senior Director.

Stated BISLA, “It’s my great pleasure to recognize TYLER for his incredible contributions to both A&R WORLDWIDE and MUSEXPO, as well as our global relationships with artists, executives, companies and beyond. He has a profound talent in managing and executing responsibilities at the highest levels, while maintaining great integrity, humility, patience and ability. I look forward to seeing him playing a broader role in A&R Worldwide’s continued growth and development and having him work more closely with our entire team and the global music industry at large.”

Added POLZIN, “I’m incredibly excited to take on this new, expanded role with A&R WORLDWIDE as we enter the new year. It’s an honor to be part of such a capable and passionate group of music people, and to continually be inspired by them. I’d like to give a special thanks to Sat for his mentorship and guidance over the past nine years, both personally and professionally. It’s very apparent why he has garnered the respect of so many of the world’s leading executives and influencers, and I’m honored to have an opportunity to work more closely with him and continue to learn, as well as contribute further to our amazing team.”

